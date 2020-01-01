Glass Sword Dabber / Pendant
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Unicorn of the sea, or king of the concentrates- 'Ned' is more than the neatest tool in your dab box, he's your best bud! From the custom blend of grey, blue, and black frit accents, to the dichro worked tusk, this tool is truly a work of art. Best of all, it's handmade in Placentia, California from high quality borosilicate glass. Highlights: - Measured 5 in. length - Handmade in California - Dichro worked tusk - Grey, blue, and black frit accents - High quality borosilicate glass - Colored glass - Animal themed - Thick glass - Portable dabber
