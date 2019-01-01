About this product

ELEVATE YOUR CANNABIS STORAGE TO THE NEXT LEVEL At StashhBox, we are passionate about keeping our buds as fresh as the day we bought them, and we wanted to do it with style. That's why we developed our signature StashhJar. It's the easiest and most stylish way to store your cannabis. With a hygrometer built directly into the lid, you can be sure the storage environment for your cannabis is perfect. Whether you are presenting your product to clients, curing your buds, or simply looking for the best way to maintain your cannabis, StashhJar is the cannabis storage solution for you. MONITORS HUMIDITY...SO YOU DON'T HAVE TO The number one variable that affects your cannabis while in storage is humidity. Too much, you risk the development of harmful moulds and bacteria that will ruin your buds. Too little and you'll lose the precious terpenes that make each strain so unique. And we can't forget to mention how harsh dry cannabis smokes. Thankfully, one quick glance at the built-in hygrometer lets you immediately know if any action needs to be taken before it's too late. This is the stash jar you have been waiting for. FEATURES -Hygrometer built directly into the lid -Bamboo lid with high-gloss finish -Easily label the side of your jar with wet or dry erase marker -Jar stores and maintains approximately 1/4oz to 1/2oz (7g-14g) of dried cannabis buds -Includes StashhJar and 2 Boveda packs -Jar measures 8cm height x 6.5cm width (3 2/16" height x 2 9/16" width)