Indica

Grape Ape

by Sticky Mantis

5.01
Sticky Mantis Cannabis Flower Grape Ape

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

1 customer review

5.01

Sun Oct 11 2020
N........t
This Indica has a wonderful grape flavor. Perfect for an evening at home on the couch. Designed and crafted to take all the stress and pain away and put you in a vegetative state of mind. A favorite of mine.