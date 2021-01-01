 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. SOUR APPLE - LIVE RESIN INFUSED PRE-ROLLS

SOUR APPLE - LIVE RESIN INFUSED PRE-ROLLS

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Cannabis Pre-rolls SOUR APPLE - LIVE RESIN INFUSED PRE-ROLLS
STIIIZY Cannabis Pre-rolls SOUR APPLE - LIVE RESIN INFUSED PRE-ROLLS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

SOUR APPLE (Flower) / GG4 (Live Resin Infused) / KIEF COATED / HYBRID · Description: Our premium pre-rolls are infused with strain specific Live Resin, filled with indoor flower, and coated in Kief. · Flower Taste: Apple, Citrus, Sweet LIIIT Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls Rolled in Kief - 1.3G

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review