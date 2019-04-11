Montanagoat on October 3rd, 2018

This is some strong medicine for sure. The taste is wonderful and totally natural tasting. This is more the organic version of these carts as opposed to others like Brass Knuckles, Exotic, and Mario Carts that are more fore the "vape" enthusiast who likes a bunch of flavorings and additives that aren't neccessarily endemic to the cannabis they are supposed to be. This Biscotti tasted very organic, natural and lovely. It tingles the nose pleasantly (for me). It's Peppery, Hashy, a tiny bit citrusy and gives a super potent almost narcotic high instantly. These things make this Biscotti stiiizy oil an exceptional strain choice for its stress & pain killing properties. Does make you slight bit more tired than you would if you smoked a sativa but its not my fav strain for insomnia which is one of my main qualities I look for in my cannabis. Doesn't give you huge munchies unlike alot of other indica heavy choices but. Decent body load but nothing too heavy. I personally would like stiiizy to offer a little bit more heavy, couchlock indicas that are targeted specifically for insomnia relief but n the meantime I'll keep trying their other carts to see which is their best to aid in getting to sleep. After trying some of their other strains, I would likely come back to this one if I couldn't find many more indicas that are as strong as Biscotti. I'll edit this to reincorporate my new views on Biscotti as I compare it to the other ones I am going to try soon.