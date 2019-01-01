About this product

Each perfectly precise packet of Ripple Relief 20:1 contains 10mg of cold-water-soluble CBD and 0.5mg of cold-water-soluble THC. Calorie-free, odorless and flavor-free, Ripple Dissolvable THC comes in perfectly precise packets containing water-soluble cannabinoid powder that allows consumers to make any food or beverage an edible – from protein shakes and salad dressings, to soups, tacos and more – without altering taste or texture. With Ripple, there are no unpleasant oil slicks or unwelcome “grassy” flavors. In addition to being flavor-free and providing a precise dose, Ripple’s patent-pending technology makes it fast-acting and long-lasting. In most edibles, the THC and other cannabinoids are absorbed into the bloodstream through the liver following digestion. As a result, the effects aren’t felt until 90 minutes or more after consumption, leading to unexpected and often undesired effects. Products made with Ripple water-soluble cannabinoids are absorbed into the bloodstream in three places: Under the tongue, in the soft tissue of the digestive tract and finally, in the liver. This Triple Absorption mechanism delivers an edibles experience that’s uniquely fast-acting, with effects felt in as little as 20 minutes and lasting for up to four hours. The net result is a more controlled experience, with no surprises. Ripple Relief 20:1 | 10mg CBD per serving / 0.5mg THC per serving, 100mg CBD per package / 5mg THC per package, comes in boxes of 10 units