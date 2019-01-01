 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ripple Dissolvable THC/CBD - Relief 20:1

by Stillwater Brands

About this product

Each perfectly precise packet of Ripple Relief 20:1 contains 10mg of cold-water-soluble CBD and 0.5mg of cold-water-soluble THC. Calorie-free, odorless and flavor-free, Ripple Dissolvable THC comes in perfectly precise packets containing water-soluble cannabinoid powder that allows consumers to make any food or beverage an edible – from protein shakes and salad dressings, to soups, tacos and more – without altering taste or texture. With Ripple, there are no unpleasant oil slicks or unwelcome “grassy” flavors. In addition to being flavor-free and providing a precise dose, Ripple’s patent-pending technology makes it fast-acting and long-lasting. In most edibles, the THC and other cannabinoids are absorbed into the bloodstream through the liver following digestion. As a result, the effects aren’t felt until 90 minutes or more after consumption, leading to unexpected and often undesired effects. Products made with Ripple water-soluble cannabinoids are absorbed into the bloodstream in three places: Under the tongue, in the soft tissue of the digestive tract and finally, in the liver. This Triple Absorption mechanism delivers an edibles experience that’s uniquely fast-acting, with effects felt in as little as 20 minutes and lasting for up to four hours. The net result is a more controlled experience, with no surprises. Ripple Relief 20:1 | 10mg CBD per serving / 0.5mg THC per serving, 100mg CBD per package / 5mg THC per package, comes in boxes of 10 units

About this brand

At Stillwater Brands, we help responsible adults find the calm they need to stay focused, productive, and in control of life’s many anxious moments. Scared of cannabis? We feel your fear. That's why we offer a range of products to fit any experience level.