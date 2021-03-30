Chem Chillz Pre-Roll 0.5g
by straneWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$10.00
- at Curaleaf - Gaithersburg (Montgomery Village)
- Open until 8:00 PM
- 16.6 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
Store updated
About this product
Chem Chillz Pre-Roll 0.5g by strane
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.