Sativa

Lemon Thai Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Thai Cartridge 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
90.62%
CBD
--
About this product

Lemon Thai Cartridge 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Lemon Thai

Lemon Thai
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.

