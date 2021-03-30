Lemon Thai Cartridge 0.5g
Lemon Thai Cartridge 0.5g by strane
strane
Lemon Thai
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.
