High-C

by Sublime Canna

5.01
About this product

When cannabinoids are enhanced by proprietary terpene blends, the results are sublime. And when you want relaxation without the “high” Sublime High-C CBD cartridge is your best bet. This cart contains a 20-to-1 blend of CBD and THC for a delightful balance.

JennaJ4280

Loved the flavor and effects! Wish I bought more than 1 since I'm having a hard time finding them again!

About this brand

Sublime Canna is an Oakland-based, award-winning cannabis manufacturing company. We believe in the positive role cannabis can play in enhancing people’s lives, and our mission is to provide consumers with the most pleasurable, effective, and reliable products on the market.