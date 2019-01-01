About this product
Dream a little dream with Sublime Sleep. These cartridges contain a 3-to-1 blend of CBD and THC, enhanced with 100 mg of melatonin for the ultimate sleep aid. Nighty night.
Sublime Canna
Sublime Canna is an Oakland-based, award-winning cannabis manufacturing company. We believe in the positive role cannabis can play in enhancing people’s lives, and our mission is to provide consumers with the most pleasurable, effective, and reliable products on the market.