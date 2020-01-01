About this product

25mg CBD + 3mg THC This aromatic blend combines the soothing properties of chamomile, valerian, catnip, and peppermint into a calming bedtime elixir. A perfect way to slow down when life gets too hectic. Contains only trace THC for its synergistic effects in combination with CBD (cannabidiol). CBD has been shown to naturally aid in the reduction of pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Caffeine free