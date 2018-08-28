 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubba Kush

by Sugar Leaf

About this product

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the U.S. and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while coercing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

1 customer review

skylarkshark

I have bad pain and fibromyalgia and this is literally my favorite strain. I was excited before I tried it just from looking at and smelling it. It's AMAZING. I'm in love with it. I'm also currently suffering from a severe concussion. The bud I've been smoking for it has almost hurt my head after smoking but man does this stuff feel good in my brain. I almost feel better actually after smoking it. Anyways, this is incredible for pain and relaxation plus food tastes great!

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

Sugarleaf was founded with a vision that we could one day being the best in the world at growing cannabis. This goes deeper than just yield, potency, or brand knowledge, staying true to who we are and always doing the right thing is at the core of every decision we make as a company. In every industry, there is a level of precision that can hardly be re-created by others, we strive to maintain that level every day. A wise man once said “only when one loves what he does can greatness be achieved,” and we love what we do. We feel we have a unique opportunity to shape how an industry is perceived, as cannabis transforms out of almost 100 years of prohibition we take pride in being at the core group of pioneers that will continuously move the industry forward in a positive direction. An opportunity so grand should not be taken lightly; we lead by example, we are who we want the industry to become.