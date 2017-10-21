 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SG Vape: Hustle

by SuicideGirls Cannabis

About this product

Hustle: Focus Creative Energy ~80% THC, flavored naturally with fruit terpenes.

Xpril

4 1/2 stars if possible! I can’t say that I’m in love with the flavor but I will say that Hustle is pretty amazing. It gave me a solid “feel good” vibe and at the same time I wanted to clean my entire house. Awesome!!

About this brand

Cannabis Cartridges featuring Chill: Indica, Hustle: Sativa & Zero: THCV Infused Hybrid