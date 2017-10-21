Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Hustle: Focus Creative Energy ~80% THC, flavored naturally with fruit terpenes.
on October 21st, 2017
4 1/2 stars if possible! I can’t say that I’m in love with the flavor but I will say that Hustle is pretty amazing. It gave me a solid “feel good” vibe and at the same time I wanted to clean my entire house. Awesome!!