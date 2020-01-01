 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Concentrates

by Sun Grown Packaging - Recyclable and Compostable

Concentrates

About this product

Our flat pouch allows for shatter or honey to be wrapped in parchment and folded inside for a complete discreet branded solution. Prevents spreading and spilling of product and creates a perfect small package for customers to use what they want and save the rest without any product loss. Great for easy transport.

About this brand

We provide beautiful sustainable packaging that reflects the quality of your products and the brand identity of your company. We create innovative customized solutions for your individual needs. We seek to establish long term relationships with clients so they have a reliable consistent partner for all their packaging for the life of their business. We seek to preserve the world’s natural resources by finding alternative materials and processes to work with. We love to align with passionate like-minded people allowing for an ease and flow of business and exchange of ideas all working towards fulfilling your needs and goals. We want to be your resource and counsel first and foremost. We are your open source for info, guidelines, and education. We believe in challenging the status quo by designing, manufacturing, and distributing inventive packaging made with sustainable materials.