Edibles

by Sun Grown Packaging - Recyclable and Compostable

Edibles

Keep your food products protected in our customizable packaging made especially for edibles. Boxes minimize damage and prevent smooching or breaking of product inside. We know with edibles it is imperative to have extensive space on the exterior package to provide all the dosing and compliance info. Our design allows for marketing space as well as room for the detailed education needed for edibles.

We provide beautiful sustainable packaging that reflects the quality of your products and the brand identity of your company. We create innovative customized solutions for your individual needs. We seek to establish long term relationships with clients so they have a reliable consistent partner for all their packaging for the life of their business. We seek to preserve the world’s natural resources by finding alternative materials and processes to work with. We love to align with passionate like-minded people allowing for an ease and flow of business and exchange of ideas all working towards fulfilling your needs and goals. We want to be your resource and counsel first and foremost. We are your open source for info, guidelines, and education. We believe in challenging the status quo by designing, manufacturing, and distributing inventive packaging made with sustainable materials.