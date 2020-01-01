Matrix Bottle Filler | 1 Pump / Nozzle | 12" x 12" Filling Area
by ROCKY MOUNTAIN PLC
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Keep your food products protected in our customizable packaging made especially for edibles. Boxes minimize damage and prevent smooching or breaking of product inside. We know with edibles it is imperative to have extensive space on the exterior package to provide all the dosing and compliance info. Our design allows for marketing space as well as room for the detailed education needed for edibles.
Be the first to review this product.