Cooling Gel (500mg)
SUPA Naturals
$48.00MSRP
About this product
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Menthol, Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Bark Oil, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Polysorbate-20, Cannabidiol (CBD), Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin.
About this brand
SUPA Naturals
Full Spectrum, High Potency, Non-GMO, Organic CBD Products