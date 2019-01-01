 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Super Closet

About this product

Our 400w HPS SuperCool Lumatek Lighting System is great for anyone who just needs a light! This full spectrum, dimmable, and digital intelligent lighting system is expertly configured for maximum control, light penetration, temperature regulation, and peak efficiency. It can be professionally air-cooled by two high performance fans that bring cool air into the light tube and across the bulb. This will keep temperatures at safe levels for you and your plants. This SuperCool Tube includes a yo-yo system making it extremely easy to adjust the height of your light. This ensures zero plant stretch and the greatest light penetration, which will result in maximum photosynthesis. SuperCloset utilizes the award winning Lumatek ballasts. These top tier digital and dimmable ballasts are known to be among the most reliable and effective in the industry. These ballasts give you the ability to operate your light(s) at 50%, 75%, 100%, and even at the 110% “SuperLumens” setting. This spectacular feature allows you to minimize electrical consumption and maximize your yields. Not to mention that the time tested reliability of the brand will let you sleep easy. Peace of mind is priceless! Included Components: 25 1/2″ by 6″ (diameter) Tempered Glass Reflector 400w HPS Bulb – 50,000 Lumens Lumatek 400w Dimmable Digital Ballast 138 CFM Axial Fan installed Dual Yo-Yo’s for easy installation and hanging! SuperCloset’s 3 year warranty on all products (except bulb) Lifetime Customer Service

About this brand

SuperCloset, also known as SuperPonics, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and maintains a perfect A+ rating, surpassing any other company in the hydroponics industry. SuperCloset is known as the leading manufacturer of Automated Superponic Grow Systems and Grow Boxes in the world. We have won several awards for our innovating and revolutionary designs and are continually researching ways to build upon our already successful systems! SuperCloset is dedicated to spreading the incredible advantages of growing hydroponically and harvesting local and sustainable foods and herbs. Growing your own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices is one of the best ways to help our environment, as well as your health. Based in beautiful San Francisco, California, SuperCloset is home to the best Indoor Hydroponic Grow Cabinets and Vertical Growing Systems in the World. San Francisco provides the perfect environment for SuperCloset; combining innovative and imaginative ideologies with progressive methods of harvesting local, sustainable, and organic products! We’re right at home in the Bay! Founded by CEO Kip Andersen in 2002, literally in his garage, SuperCloset has quickly become the industry leader within the Hydroponic Cabinet and Indoor Gardening Community. We have a highly trained and seasoned crew that works around the clock to ensure the highest quality cabinets and fully automated SuperPonics and VerticalPonics systems possible. In addition to being the ONLY Better Business Bureau accredited member with an A+ rating in our industry (as of October 2010), we are also the winner of 2008’s Best Cabinet of the Year award, Best Overall System in 2009, and Best Budget Grow Box for our SuperLocker in 2010. With all of these accolades, our reputation quite obviously precedes us. We work 1-on-1 with all of our customers ensuring that their needs and expectations are exceeded with effectiveness and efficiency.