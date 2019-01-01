 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

The TechnaFlora Nutrients Super Pack is the ideal nutrient solution for your plants. When you give your plants everything they need, they will be happy to give you everything YOU need! This comprehensive nutrient program includes larger bottles of all of the essential components of the “Recipe for Success” Bundle. We here at SuperCloset have also recognized that TechnaFlora’s directions call for more of some of the nutrients than others, causing your supply of each to diminish at different times. Our solution was to come up with a package that provides you with a quantity of each component in direct proportion to the amount in which you need to use it. This will allow you to have a comfortable supply, which will get you evenly through your harvest cycles, without having to worry about running out of anything prematurely! Included Components: 1 500ml bottle of Thrive Alive B-1 Red 3 1-liter bottles of BC Boost 1 1-liter bottle BC Grow 2 1-liter bottles of BC Bloom 1 500ml bottle of Awesome Blossoms 1 500ml bottle of MagiCal 2 1-liter bottles of SugarDaddy Approximate Supply Cycles by System*: Trinity: 2 supply cycles Deluxe: 3 supply cycles SuperLocker: 4 supply cycles SuperCube: 4 supply cycles SuperBox: 6 supply cycles * Estimates based on SuperCloset recommendation of half strength application of nutrients, and multiple flushes throughout cycle.

About this brand

SuperCloset, also known as SuperPonics, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and maintains a perfect A+ rating, surpassing any other company in the hydroponics industry. SuperCloset is known as the leading manufacturer of Automated Superponic Grow Systems and Grow Boxes in the world. We have won several awards for our innovating and revolutionary designs and are continually researching ways to build upon our already successful systems! SuperCloset is dedicated to spreading the incredible advantages of growing hydroponically and harvesting local and sustainable foods and herbs. Growing your own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices is one of the best ways to help our environment, as well as your health. Based in beautiful San Francisco, California, SuperCloset is home to the best Indoor Hydroponic Grow Cabinets and Vertical Growing Systems in the World. San Francisco provides the perfect environment for SuperCloset; combining innovative and imaginative ideologies with progressive methods of harvesting local, sustainable, and organic products! We’re right at home in the Bay! Founded by CEO Kip Andersen in 2002, literally in his garage, SuperCloset has quickly become the industry leader within the Hydroponic Cabinet and Indoor Gardening Community. We have a highly trained and seasoned crew that works around the clock to ensure the highest quality cabinets and fully automated SuperPonics and VerticalPonics systems possible. In addition to being the ONLY Better Business Bureau accredited member with an A+ rating in our industry (as of October 2010), we are also the winner of 2008’s Best Cabinet of the Year award, Best Overall System in 2009, and Best Budget Grow Box for our SuperLocker in 2010. With all of these accolades, our reputation quite obviously precedes us. We work 1-on-1 with all of our customers ensuring that their needs and expectations are exceeded with effectiveness and efficiency.