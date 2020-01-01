About this product

Align your reality. Find the balance you need. Soothe vaporizer pods can help you maintain stability and with mild to moderate expected psychoactive effects. Soothe is uniquely formulated to contain a balanced blend of CBD and THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Each pod is filled with our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends, without any artificial additives. Simply attach them to our compatible rechargeable battery unit and inhale, no buttons.