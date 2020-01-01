About this product

The Soothe product line formulation consists of equal amounts of CBD and THC. The balanced cannabinoid content, coupled with terpenes such as Terpineol and b-Caryophyllene, may create a euphoric feeling. d-Limonene, b-Myrcene and a-Pinene are recognized as anti-carcinogens. The Soothe product line formulation consists of equal amounts of CBD and THC. The balanced cannabinoid content, coupled with terpenes such as Terpineol and b-Caryophyllene, may create a euphoric feeling. d-Limonene, b-Myrcene and a-Pinene are recognized as anti-carcinogens.