1:1 Soothe Tincture 30ml

by Surterra Wellness

Surterra Wellness Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Soothe Tincture 30ml

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Soothe product line formulation consists of equal amounts of CBD and THC. The balanced cannabinoid content, coupled with terpenes such as Terpineol and b-Caryophyllene, may create a euphoric feeling. d-Limonene, b-Myrcene and a-Pinene are recognized as anti-carcinogens. The Soothe product line formulation consists of equal amounts of CBD and THC. The balanced cannabinoid content, coupled with terpenes such as Terpineol and b-Caryophyllene, may create a euphoric feeling. d-Limonene, b-Myrcene and a-Pinene are recognized as anti-carcinogens.

About this brand

Surterra Wellness Logo
We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.