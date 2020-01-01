 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 1:4 Zen Tincture 30ml

1:4 Zen Tincture 30ml

by Surterra Wellness

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Release the tension. Enhance your state of mind. Zen tinctures can help uplift your mood with significant expected psychoactive effects. Zen’s unique formula is a THC-forward blend paired with CBD and naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being.

About this brand

We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.