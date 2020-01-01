THE SUSPENDED BRANDS LIFESTYLE From Suspended Brands to you The new age of cannabis adventurists is upon us, and Suspended Brands would like to join you every step of the way. From dropping in at Vantage and floating the Yakima River, kite boarding at Ocean shores, or Hiking in one of our many beautiful National forests and parks, Washington State gives us a lifetime of outdoor exploration. Suspended is here to enhance your adventure or relax you after it. While it is hard to beat a great movie and a joint, we all know the sky is the limit for those living here, or visiting our uniquely beautiful state. Please bring us along on your next adventure and enjoy life responsibly and most importantly, freely. Take a break from work, get out and be Suspended! Suspended Brands Facility As demand for cannabis grows in Washington State, and beyond, we are committed to inventive and innovative solutions that help reduce carbon emissions and a draw down on environmental resources. Our state of the art, first of its kind facility in Belfair Washington is outfitted with over 21,000 square feet of Greenhouse production. By constructing two micro-controlled environment greenhouses (CEG) and a standalone processing facility which houses extraction, refinement, and a commercial kitchen, the Suspended Brands Campus (SBC) was designed and built from the ground up to represent itself as the leader in the new recreational cannabis industry. At Suspended, we are making incredible strides toward our commitment to sustainable greenhouse production using well water, natural and supplemental light, automated light deprivation, organic quality processes and nutrients with everything that we do."