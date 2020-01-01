About this product

This salve comes from the Durango-based S.W.E.E.T. CO2 brand and it's top three ingredients are meadowfoam seed oil, sunflower seed oil infusion, and shea butter. It usually has about a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD. Start with a small amount and warm between palms. For best results, apply salve liberally on and around areas of discomfort. Massaging well into tense areas will increase the effectiveness of this product. Store in a cool area at all times. Keep away from extreme heat.