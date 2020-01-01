Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
This fluffy, cake-like brownie will satisfy your need for the OG edible: the pot brownie. Infused with bittersweet chocolate and full-flower cannabutter, this classic treat is soft on the inside and hard on the outside – perfect for all center and corner piece brownie fans alike.
