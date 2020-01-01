 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Brownie - Medical

by Sweet Grass

About this product

This fluffy, cake-like brownie will satisfy your need for the OG edible: the pot brownie. Infused with bittersweet chocolate and full-flower cannabutter, this classic treat is soft on the inside and hard on the outside – perfect for all center and corner piece brownie fans alike.

About this brand

In 2009, Sweet Grass began its journey producing freshly baked, cannabis-infused edibles. Today, with the help of our in-house cultivation, we pride ourselves on our true crop-to-cookie delivery, and distribute our award-winning confections to nearly 500 recreational and medical dispensaries throughout Colorado. Both consistency and potency have always been king here at Sweet Grass, which is why we choose to infuse our edibles with only the best: pure THC distillate and our slow-simmered, full-flower cannabutter. Through it all, consistency, safety, and effect are guaranteed to ensure the most delicious and elevated experience that keeps our customers coming back for more.