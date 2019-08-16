stasssy
on August 16th, 2019
These are the best. Please bring back cotton candy or new flavors.
Jamrocks are discreet and delicious hard candies becoming famous for their exceptional value and long lasting effects. They are conveniently dosed so you have total control of your experience. Enjoy these great tasting flavors: Apple, Blackberry, Blueberry, Cotton Candy, Grape, Lemonade, Pina Colada, and Strawberry Kiwi.
