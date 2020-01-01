Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
A little bit of blueberry filling. A segment of pie crust. Brought together to capture the true taste of the best Blueberry Pie. Try this terpene profile and have a delicious slice of blueberry pie. We promise it’ll make you feel right at home like it came right out of the oven and sitting in the window to cool off.
