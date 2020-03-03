 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Swifts Key Lime & Strawberry Sour Drops

Swifts Key Lime & Strawberry Sour Drops

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Swifts Key Lime & Strawberry Sour Drops

About this product

All natural and made with organic sugar, these hard candies combine delicious sour flavors, bits of organic fruit and pure cannabis oil to provide a delicious and discreet treat.

Kachina

Holy cats are theses puppies sour!!! The minty cough drop taste kinda sets me back alittle. Key lime and strawberry. I had to injest 5 to help me relax to help not feel my legs lower back. Be good for someone just starting edible. Can't taste the ganja i guess some people don't care for that flavor, i do cuz it helps me know I am medicated.

About this brand

Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.