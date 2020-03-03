1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
All natural and made with organic sugar, these hard candies combine delicious sour flavors, bits of organic fruit and pure cannabis oil to provide a delicious and discreet treat.
on March 3rd, 2020
Holy cats are theses puppies sour!!! The minty cough drop taste kinda sets me back alittle. Key lime and strawberry. I had to injest 5 to help me relax to help not feel my legs lower back. Be good for someone just starting edible. Can't taste the ganja i guess some people don't care for that flavor, i do cuz it helps me know I am medicated.