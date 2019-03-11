 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

by Taste Budz

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Taste Budz Cannabis Flower Strawberry Fields
Taste Budz Cannabis Flower Strawberry Fields

Similar items

Show all

About this product

What happens when you take the new award winning Strawberry Banana indica, and cross it with the proven also award winning Tangie? A tropical, heavenly berry stankness that leaves your mouth watering for sweet that only can be put into words by listening to the song this 60’s band wrote with the very same name. We finished 5 phenos, then picked the best two based on potency, flavor, and terpene profile. Both phenos have a super sweet and citrusy smell, one smells a little more like strawberry lemonade and the other like a bucket of overripe strawberries.Both have very dense crystally nuggets, that produce a thick smooth and flavorful smoke with a psychedelic and euphoric high. This hybrid is not for the faint of heart, recommended not to use heavy machinery with this one or even maybe going to the grocery store (you may be there for hours…), definitely suited for after work fun, hanging out, or going to a music festival or hike. THC: 18% 35 % Indica / 65% Sativa Genetics: Strawberry Banana x Tangie Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 2.53 Terpinolene, 2.53 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.03 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.8 R(+)-Limonene, and 0.5 α-Pinene

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

cosmiccowboy555

I find after smoking Strawberry Fields that there is nothing to get hung about!

QueenofPotland

A fruity taste that definitely lives up to it's name, this calming indica heavy hybrid will leave you as mellow as the the song which is it's namesake. Would definitely recommend for a relaxing sesh.

About this strain

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.

About this brand

Taste Budz Logo
We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.