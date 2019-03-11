About this product

What happens when you take the new award winning Strawberry Banana indica, and cross it with the proven also award winning Tangie? A tropical, heavenly berry stankness that leaves your mouth watering for sweet that only can be put into words by listening to the song this 60’s band wrote with the very same name. We finished 5 phenos, then picked the best two based on potency, flavor, and terpene profile. Both phenos have a super sweet and citrusy smell, one smells a little more like strawberry lemonade and the other like a bucket of overripe strawberries.Both have very dense crystally nuggets, that produce a thick smooth and flavorful smoke with a psychedelic and euphoric high. This hybrid is not for the faint of heart, recommended not to use heavy machinery with this one or even maybe going to the grocery store (you may be there for hours…), definitely suited for after work fun, hanging out, or going to a music festival or hike. THC: 18% 35 % Indica / 65% Sativa Genetics: Strawberry Banana x Tangie Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 2.53 Terpinolene, 2.53 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.03 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.8 R(+)-Limonene, and 0.5 α-Pinene