Mango Ginger Chews 100mg 10-Pack
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$26.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
600mg of CBD Per Jar Fruity and delicious, center yourself with a 1950's nostalgic style gum-drop CBD gummy in Cherry, Tangerine, Lemon, or Lime. Feel the effects within the hour, as the CBD is absorbed through your digestive system. Inhale. Exhale. Reconnect with nature. certified THC free kosher certified (Star K) vegan non-GMO plant-based gluten-free gelatin free made in the USA 24 gummies per jar
Be the first to review this product.