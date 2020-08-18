CBD Shaman Music CD
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$99.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$31.80
Pickup 75.1 miles away
Relax & Rejuvenate with our Rainbow six-pack! Enjoy the gamut of our gum line with one pack each of: Pomegranate (10 mg CBD) Blood Orange (10 mg CBD) Lemon Peach (10 mg CBG) Pear Bellini (Immuno Booster, 60mg Vitamin C + 10mg Zinc) Mint (10 mg CBD) Black Currant (15 mg CBG)
Be the first to review this product.