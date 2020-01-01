1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sweet and discrete, these cannabis-infused products are popular with therapeutic cannabis patients and provide long acting symptom relief with no respiratory irritation. Onset: 30 minutes - 2 hours (wait full two hours before increasing dose) Duration: 6-8 hours Sold in 6-packs
Be the first to review this product.