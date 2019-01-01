 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Anti-Aging Serum 100mg

by Terpen

Terpen Hemp CBD Beauty Anti-Aging Serum 100mg
Terpen Hemp CBD Beauty Anti-Aging Serum 100mg

$125.00MSRP

This serum helps to prevent age-related skin degradation, along with the regrowth of healthy skin cell formation. Clinical trials have shown remarkable 100% of participants reported a reduction in fine lines. This product is non-psychoactive, made in the USA, 100% satisfaction guarantee. Ingredients: Aloe barbadensis (Organic Aloe) Juice, Rosa damascena (Rose) Distillate, Persea Americana (Avocado) Oil, Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Oil, Cannabidoil Hemp, Matrixyl 3000™, Phyto Cell Tech, Argireline NP, Emulsifying Wax (Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60), Vegetable Glycerin, Peg-7, Organic Palm Oil, Palm Stearic Acid, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Phenoxyethanol, Retinol Palmitate (Vitamin A), Rosa mosqueta (Rosehip) Seed Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Ester), dl-Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B5), Allantoin (Comfrey), Xanthan Gum (Polysaccharide Gum), Triticum vulgare (Wheat Germ) Oil, Daucus carota (Carrot Seed) Essential Oil, Salix nigra (Black Willow Bark) Extract, Rosmarinus officinalis (Rosemary), Oleoresin, Azadirachta indica (Neem) Oil, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid Glycol, Sea Kelp Extract, Tocopherol (Vitamin E).

TERPEN™ is a Biotech R&D Company. TERPEN™ has a division that focuses on cannabinoids like CBD and THC. TERPEN™ develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty, beverages, health and wellness products.