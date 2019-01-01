 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower

Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower

by Mohawk Hemp

Write a review
Mohawk Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower
Mohawk Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Laden with trichomes, Hawaiian Haze CBD flower has a rich, skunky odor one would expect from a haze variety. Containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, Hawaiian Haze is a 2018 Farm Bill compliant hemp CBD strain that can be purchased and shipped to anywhere in the United States. This strain comes in at a total of 16.47% total CBD and 19.82% total cannabinoids.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mohawk Hemp Logo
A curation of Premium Hemp CBD Flower, all compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and meeting our standards that put our selection of products on the top shelf of quality.