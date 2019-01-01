About this product
Laden with trichomes, Hawaiian Haze CBD flower has a rich, skunky odor one would expect from a haze variety. Containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, Hawaiian Haze is a 2018 Farm Bill compliant hemp CBD strain that can be purchased and shipped to anywhere in the United States. This strain comes in at a total of 16.47% total CBD and 19.82% total cannabinoids.
Mohawk Hemp
A curation of Premium Hemp CBD Flower, all compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and meeting our standards that put our selection of products on the top shelf of quality.