Laden with trichomes, Hawaiian Haze CBD flower has a rich, skunky odor one would expect from a haze variety. Containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, Hawaiian Haze is a 2018 Farm Bill compliant hemp CBD strain that can be purchased and shipped to anywhere in the United States. This strain comes in at a total of 16.47% total CBD and 19.82% total cannabinoids.