Sour Space Candy CBD Hemp Flower

by Mohawk Hemp

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Incredibly sweet and has a distinctive candy-like aroma, like it’s namesake, Sour Space Candy is an organic, Oregon-grown strain that is a must-try – no other strain comes close to a flavor profile like this. Total CBD content is at 16.52% and total cannabinoid content is 20.28%.

About this brand

A curation of Premium Hemp CBD Flower, all compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and meeting our standards that put our selection of products on the top shelf of quality.