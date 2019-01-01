About this product
Incredibly sweet and has a distinctive candy-like aroma, like it’s namesake, Sour Space Candy is an organic, Oregon-grown strain that is a must-try – no other strain comes close to a flavor profile like this. Total CBD content is at 16.52% and total cannabinoid content is 20.28%.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Mohawk Hemp
A curation of Premium Hemp CBD Flower, all compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and meeting our standards that put our selection of products on the top shelf of quality.