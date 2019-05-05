 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Glass Slipper

Glass Slipper

by Terrapin Care Station

Glass Slipper

Glass Slipper has some mysterious genetics, but aficionados can agree on one thing - it takes strongly after the Cinderella 99 line that is so deeply entrenched in its pedigree. Sativa-dominant, Glass Slipper is clear-headed, energizing, and giggly. It'll brighten your mood and leave you with a full tank of gas for any adventures that come your way! Whether you're painting a masterpiece, going out with friends, or watching your favorite band rage on the stage - Glass Slipper is the strain for you. Flavor is distinctly pineapple-ish with a little citrus - like a slice of fresh pineapple doused in lime juice. The pineapple flavor carries over well to the smoke, with the citrus more subdued. Fresh and zesty, this is one of our best-tasting strains according to our customers!

jenni3113

Glass slipper def makes my mind slip! I love this strain another great one my Terrapin <3

Jelly_Bein

Light and fluffy, no density, lots of crystals, burned harsh, dried and crumbly, zero flavor. Regardless Terrapin is the best priced here in PA and I'll purchase from no one else

CaptainQuazar

With a nice light green color with lots of fuzz and crystals, Glass Slipper looks inviting. She has a nice fruity flavor and aroma. The head buzz comes on quick as well as some pain relief thru the body. A nice morning sativa to help get the day going.

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.