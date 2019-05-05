jenni3113
on May 5th, 2019
Glass slipper def makes my mind slip! I love this strain another great one my Terrapin <3
Glass Slipper has some mysterious genetics, but aficionados can agree on one thing - it takes strongly after the Cinderella 99 line that is so deeply entrenched in its pedigree. Sativa-dominant, Glass Slipper is clear-headed, energizing, and giggly. It'll brighten your mood and leave you with a full tank of gas for any adventures that come your way! Whether you're painting a masterpiece, going out with friends, or watching your favorite band rage on the stage - Glass Slipper is the strain for you. Flavor is distinctly pineapple-ish with a little citrus - like a slice of fresh pineapple doused in lime juice. The pineapple flavor carries over well to the smoke, with the citrus more subdued. Fresh and zesty, this is one of our best-tasting strains according to our customers!
on November 8th, 2018
Light and fluffy, no density, lots of crystals, burned harsh, dried and crumbly, zero flavor. Regardless Terrapin is the best priced here in PA and I'll purchase from no one else
on September 20th, 2018
With a nice light green color with lots of fuzz and crystals, Glass Slipper looks inviting. She has a nice fruity flavor and aroma. The head buzz comes on quick as well as some pain relief thru the body. A nice morning sativa to help get the day going.