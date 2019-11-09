JSJ_33
on November 9th, 2019
Made me a lil paranoid but my pain was nonexistent!
Relaxing, droopy-eyed, and couch locking, Hash Haze is a quintessential heavy indica. The fluffy, citrus scented nugs are covered in trichromes and dark green with orange flecks of color. The effects are like an electric blanket - warm, cuddly, and perfect for a cozy night after a long day!
on November 9th, 2019
on October 17th, 2019
Really happy with this strain. Nice relaxing indica without laying me out. Great for my anxiety. Nice easy smoke, great flavor, and like the other reviewer said it is a creeper. Will definitely purchase again.
on October 10th, 2019
Not sure what was with the other reviews but this strain is pure indica bliss! Buds were fluffy and more dark green. Wonderful aroma. The smoke was smooth and sweet. Hits behind the face hard after about 15 minutes. Wonderful euphoria. Completely eliminated the stress of the moment and very fast acting.