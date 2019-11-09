 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hash Haze

by Terrapin Care Station

About this product

Relaxing, droopy-eyed, and couch locking, Hash Haze is a quintessential heavy indica. The fluffy, citrus scented nugs are covered in trichromes and dark green with orange flecks of color. The effects are like an electric blanket - warm, cuddly, and perfect for a cozy night after a long day!

JSJ_33

Made me a lil paranoid but my pain was nonexistent!

PaVHazy

Really happy with this strain. Nice relaxing indica without laying me out. Great for my anxiety. Nice easy smoke, great flavor, and like the other reviewer said it is a creeper. Will definitely purchase again.

Mjolnir23

Not sure what was with the other reviews but this strain is pure indica bliss! Buds were fluffy and more dark green. Wonderful aroma. The smoke was smooth and sweet. Hits behind the face hard after about 15 minutes. Wonderful euphoria. Completely eliminated the stress of the moment and very fast acting.

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.