About this product

Moonshine Haze is a euphoric, energetic sativa-dominant hybrid. Crossed from Amnesia Haze and Nevil’s Wreck, it delivers a crisp piney and citrusy bouquet that will leave your mouth watering! Famous for winning the 2011 High Times Cannabis Sativa Cup, Moonshine Haze has plenty to be proud of. Ideal for active smokers, Moonshine Haze isn't likely to glue you to your couch - instead, you'll probably find yourself energized and ready to take on a new experience. Follow your dreams (or your nose) to a bowl of Moonshine Haze and take off for the moon!