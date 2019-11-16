 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Moonshine Haze

Moonshine Haze

by Terrapin Care Station

Skip to Reviews
3.73
Terrapin Care Station Cannabis Flower Moonshine Haze

About this product

Moonshine Haze is a euphoric, energetic sativa-dominant hybrid. Crossed from Amnesia Haze and Nevil’s Wreck, it delivers a crisp piney and citrusy bouquet that will leave your mouth watering! Famous for winning the 2011 High Times Cannabis Sativa Cup, Moonshine Haze has plenty to be proud of. Ideal for active smokers, Moonshine Haze isn't likely to glue you to your couch - instead, you'll probably find yourself energized and ready to take on a new experience. Follow your dreams (or your nose) to a bowl of Moonshine Haze and take off for the moon!

3 customer reviews

3.73

write a review

ALL420FOXXED420UP

Smoked a .5 joint... arms heavy... sinking into couch... anxiety gone... thoughts slowed but clear... brain numb...

HenryHaze420

A light creative sativa for another great tasting day time strain. Got it From Beyond/Hello Philly.

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station Logo
Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.