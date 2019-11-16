Pughappy
on November 16th, 2019
Excellent product!
Moonshine Haze is a euphoric, energetic sativa-dominant hybrid. Crossed from Amnesia Haze and Nevil’s Wreck, it delivers a crisp piney and citrusy bouquet that will leave your mouth watering! Famous for winning the 2011 High Times Cannabis Sativa Cup, Moonshine Haze has plenty to be proud of. Ideal for active smokers, Moonshine Haze isn't likely to glue you to your couch - instead, you'll probably find yourself energized and ready to take on a new experience. Follow your dreams (or your nose) to a bowl of Moonshine Haze and take off for the moon!
on April 11th, 2019
Smoked a .5 joint... arms heavy... sinking into couch... anxiety gone... thoughts slowed but clear... brain numb...
on March 14th, 2019
A light creative sativa for another great tasting day time strain. Got it From Beyond/Hello Philly.