Terrapin's Shell Shake is sold in 7g packages. This pack will include 7g of Shake as well as a pack of rolling papers. This product is made with a blend of Terrapin's Shake as well as our Wholesalers. Contact your favorite Terrapin location to see what strains we currently have available!
Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.