Our Top Shelf Terrapins are the same great 5g of pre-roll goodness, but these packs are made using whole flower of some of Terrapin's most popular strains. All packs are strain specific, strains available while supplies last!
Terrapin Care Station
Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.