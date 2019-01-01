 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. CBD Radiation Cream - 20mg

CBD Radiation Cream - 20mg

by TerraVida Online

Write a review
TerraVida Online Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Radiation Cream - 20mg

About this product

How To Use: Apply generously to the radiated area and surrounding skin, prior to and after treatments. Description: Our unique CBD Before & After Radiation Cream infused with 40mg of our purest Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil protects the radiated area and surrounding skin Before Radiation and soothes it After Radiation. Radiation Relief is enhanced by multiple seaweed and marine-based additives that have individually demonstrated unbelievable reduction in inflammation. Bioflavonoids and B vitamins help support the reduction of swelling, tenderness, Inflammation, redness, and itching caused by radiation.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TerraVida Online Logo
At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!