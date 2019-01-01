About this product

How To Use: Apply generously to the radiated area and surrounding skin, prior to and after treatments. Description: Our unique CBD Before & After Radiation Cream infused with 40mg of our purest Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil protects the radiated area and surrounding skin Before Radiation and soothes it After Radiation. Radiation Relief is enhanced by multiple seaweed and marine-based additives that have individually demonstrated unbelievable reduction in inflammation. Bioflavonoids and B vitamins help support the reduction of swelling, tenderness, Inflammation, redness, and itching caused by radiation.