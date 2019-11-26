About this product

Tesséra Naturals softgels contain our proprietary nano-emulsified water-soluble phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, providing the highest bioavailability and fast absorption rate. Unlike standard CBD capsules, the average size droplets in our CBD capsules is 25 nanometers, compared with 100-5000 nanometers that is usually obtained by using the industry standard liposomal delivery method. The small size of nano-emulsion hemp oil leads to a larger surface area of the hemp oil droplets. This means that our softgel CBD capsules have 3-5 times higher bioavailability and absorption rate into the bloodstream, compared to standard CBD ingested in oil form. Many people take CBS softgels to treat a number of conditions such as pain relief, decreasing inflammation, improving sleep, curbing nausea, improving mood, and easing stress and anxiety, as well as more severe neurological, autoimmune and mental health disorders. Each softgel contains all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other naturally occurring compounds (except THC) extracted from our special strain of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp. When consumed together, our whole plant profile produces what is known as an “entourage effect.” This synergistic relationship between cannabinoids and terpenes has been shown to increase the healing properties of one another.