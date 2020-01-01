 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Analytics & testing
  5. TEST4 Edibles Detection Kit

TEST4 Edibles Detection Kit

by Test4Kits.com

Write a review
Test4Kits.com Services Analytics & Testing TEST4 Edibles Detection Kit

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Never again question if there is actually THC present in any product. Now you can test the products you purchase in your own home and at your own convenience. If the cannabinoids you are searching for are present PERSONALANALYTICS will detect it. Test4 Detection Kits are quick, easy, and effective. SIMPLE, SMART and ACCURATE with clear to understand detection results.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Test4Kits.com Logo
Imagine a team that has traveled the world and seen what few people have seen. Take that experience and then apply that expertise to the fields we work in; you end up with a team that can adapt to just about any new technology and process that comes out if we didn't end up developing it ourselves. This team is adaptable and fixated on one very important factor: progression. Each person has the same goal to help improve the quality of life in every Human. Each with different backgrounds will bring a diverse and interconnected team that dynamically develops every day to aid in the progression of our industry. Backgrounds such as: international trade, exporting, biology, microbiology, chemistry, spectroscopy, engineering, and business can show the true diversity and difference in thinking. We are like the components in a great cake, each component may come from a different background, but when mixed, creates an award-winning combination.