About this product
THC crystal shaken from a dried marijuana plant. Ideal for adding and increasing THC content in your joints and bowls. It will upgrade what ever needs a little kick for a very long time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Tetra Concentrates
Quality, Compassionate Care Our concentrates were established to provide quality treatment with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals.