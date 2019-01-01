 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tetra Honey Oil - (1 gr)

by Tetra Concentrates

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Honey Oil 75-85% THC Smoke, vape, dab or consume orally. It can also be diluted and used on the skin, applied in foods, or put in gel caps. We use sub-zero temperatures with short contact times to extract this amazing blend of cannabinoids. Made using dimethyl carbinol it comes out with a clear golden tint, We are able to extract a true cannabinoid and terpene profile using this process to obtain a natural tasting oil with nothing artificially added.

About this brand

Quality, Compassionate Care Our concentrates were established to provide quality treatment with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals.