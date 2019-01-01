About this product

DEAD LIGHTS (AC/DC x Pennywise) • Sativa/Indica 15/85 • Harvest Window 65-70 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Anti Depressant & Uplifting Mood Preview: A Hybrid of Charlotte’s Web and Pennywise our 1.1 CBD strain we created using a rare cutting Harliquin that is a CBD mother plant. Works amazing for pain of all types with an added kick of 20/1 CBD/THC. Expect fruity resinous flowers not typical of a CBD hybrid. Strain Description: Ac/Dc X Pennywise I have long wanted to create true medicine with the plant I love so much and Chef Joel made it possible. With the creation of Pennywise we knew we had a potential male CBD plant. When Norstar Genetics acquired a rare cutting of Cannatonic called Charlotte’s Web I asked him to create a hybrid of the two heavyweight CBD strains. It’s rare to have both female and male parents contain CBD so this is somewhat groundbreaking. Hybrids will show expression from both parents and the prize is a super high CBD yielding female with a sweet Blackberry taste and ample resin. Dead lights In collaboration with Norstar Genetics, A Sativa dominant high CBD hybrid, AC/DC x Pennywise, The strain presents an earthy sandalwood aroma with hint of fruit baskets and licorice.. This is the “Charlotte’s Web” cutting. Wonderful medicine for a medicinal user, keeps you clear headed and relaxed without affecting motivation, however it can bring you down and calm you into a sedation after a long days work. With the creation of Pennywise we knew we had a potential male CBD plant. Phenotypes: 3 varying phenotypes, from very bright green with towering spear shaped dense colas, to traits expressing medium heights, with an ability to express beautiful purple and magenta colored flowers. Height: Medium to Tall Stretch Yield: Heavy especially for a CBD producer Indoor / Outdoor Best way to grow: Topped Early to form Multiple heads with support cage or trellis Harvest: 56-60 days Sativa / Indica: 65/35 Hybrid: Cannatonic (AC/DC) X Harlequin X Jacks Cleaner X Space Queen High Type: Extremely clear headed and relaxed with very low anxiety thanks to high CBD content. High pain relief, excellent for arthritis, back & neck pain. Onset of Effects comes on quickly. Very cerebral Wrapping around the brain, combined with pressure building up behind the eyeballs. Taste / Aroma: Bubblegum and Candy with a slight hint of Cherries.