Sugar Free Lemon 10mg Single
by THC ExpressWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
For your "sugar free" needs; Sweet Leaf hard candies are made with isomalt (low glycemic content) so candies taste like lemon and not like a sugar substitute. A full line-up of flavors to choose from: Watermelon, Cherry, Lemon, Cinnamon and Peppermint. SERVINGS= 1 PACKAGE TOTAL= 10mg THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
About this brand
THC Express
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.