Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Mumbles by The Botanist
on February 27th, 2020
What weed should be.
on December 14th, 2019
I would definitely recommend this strain to everyone because I think it not only taste good but is potient as well. It provides a really smooth and relaxing High and it made my morning more beautiful. Awesome strain to try.