About this product

CBN (cannabinol) is a cannabinoid reported to be beneficial for sleep and relaxation. We've combined 150mg CBN (sourced from Oregon hemp) with 150mg full-spectrum THC oil (sourced from Oregon cannabis) for an effective nighttime tincture. For more info check out our page ffepdx.com/cbn If you’re a newbie to cannabis or don’t use cannabis frequently, we think you’ll feel a nice relaxation from this tincture without a strong mental high. Imagine your body is floating on a cloud while your mind is relaxed but able to focus. Think that first glass of wine or beer after work to ease you out of production mode. That feeling after a massage where your body is feeling good and your mind is at ease. If you already use cannabis frequently, adding this tincture into your routine may amplify some of the effects of cannabis and you could feel subjectively higher or stronger effects than normal.