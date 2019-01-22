inandyo on January 22nd, 2019

I have tried the Girl Scout Cookies and it is wonderful. The RCO has a milder taste than the RSO but keeps the potency high. The color is also a light golden vs the darker color often associated with the other concentrates I've tried. Initially I was concerned that the delivery system (more of a turn and click vs the hypodermic variety) might deliver too large a dose, but this was not a problem. With something this concentrated I could simply give a small turn to the dispenser, produce a small concentrate bead, and remove the bead with a toothpick and enjoy. It is really quite easy to control the dosage. This is a great alternative to smoking or vaping and since it is fully decaboxilated it is ready to go right from the dispenser. I found it quite simple to achieve a mellow base line through out the day and if desired a micro hit of my favorite strain lays nicely on top. All in all a great product I will continue to use and am looking forward to experiencing the other varieties as well.