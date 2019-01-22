 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
THC Apothecary RCO

by The CBD Apothecary

About this product

THC Apothecary RCO by The CBD Apothecary

inandyo

I have tried the Girl Scout Cookies and it is wonderful. The RCO has a milder taste than the RSO but keeps the potency high. The color is also a light golden vs the darker color often associated with the other concentrates I've tried. Initially I was concerned that the delivery system (more of a turn and click vs the hypodermic variety) might deliver too large a dose, but this was not a problem. With something this concentrated I could simply give a small turn to the dispenser, produce a small concentrate bead, and remove the bead with a toothpick and enjoy. It is really quite easy to control the dosage. This is a great alternative to smoking or vaping and since it is fully decaboxilated it is ready to go right from the dispenser. I found it quite simple to achieve a mellow base line through out the day and if desired a micro hit of my favorite strain lays nicely on top. All in all a great product I will continue to use and am looking forward to experiencing the other varieties as well.

About this brand

The CBD Apothecary Logo
Whole plant, full spectrum, strain specific, cannabis-derived products made in Portland, OR. To achieve the best benefits from cannabis it is best to preserve the cannabinoid and terpenoid profile from a single strain- instead of blending multiple strains. Our strain-specific tinctures and capsules are available at affordable prices for those using cannabis as part of their daily wellness routine. Our capsules are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule. Our tinctures are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil.