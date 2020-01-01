About this product

Origin: Black Dahlia x Ace of Spades - This is a deep, floral and fruity purple strain with strong notes of citrus, pepper, and soft notes of sweet floral. It is uplifting and relaxing, with smooth soda-like flavor with sweet and tart hints of berry. Daytime - These light and energizing strains and flavors are perfect pairs for your daily workout or a night out with friends. Go on adventure after adventure as these sativa-like terpene profiles synergistically work with cannabinoids to invigorate your mind, while you stay grounded and full of clarity. The Clear Reserve introduces strains formulated using cannabis derived terpenes into The Clear family. Welcome to the next level of cannabis science, where you can consistently consume your favorite strains and flavors constructed with the original plant compounds. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene experience, combined with the original pure THC distillate by The Clear. The quality you know and love, now purely cannabis. Brought to you in CCELL hardware for a flawless vaping experience.